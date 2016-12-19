版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Fibrocell appoints John Maslowski as CEO

Dec 19 Fibrocell Science Inc:

* Fibrocell announces leadership changes

* John Maslowski has been appointed CEO and Douglas Swirsky has been appointed chairman of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

