公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals provides regulatory and clinical update for eravacycline

Dec 19 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals provides regulatory and clinical update for eravacycline

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc - to submit MAA for eravacycline for treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections to EMA in second half of 2017

* Phase 3 ignite3 study in complicated urinary tract infections to commence in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

