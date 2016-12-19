版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Vivint Solar names David Bywater as CEO

Dec 19 Vivint Solar Inc

* Vivint Solar Inc says bywater has been acting in role of interim ceo of Vivint Solar since may 2, 2016

* Vivint Solar names David Bywater as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐