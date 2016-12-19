版本:
BRIEF-Stavros Vizirgianakis appointed CEO of misonix

Dec 19 Misonix Inc

* Vizirgianakis has served as interim chief executive officer since september 2, 2016

* Stavros G. Vizirgianakis appointed president and CEO of Misonix, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

