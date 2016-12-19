版本:
BRIEF-Abbvie submits application to FDA for chronic Hepatitis C treatment

Dec 19 Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie is on track to submit a marketing authorization application for g/p in european union in early 2017

* Abbvie submits new drug application to u.s. Fda for its investigational regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (g/p) for the treatment of all major genotypes of chronic hepatitis c Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

