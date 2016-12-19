版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Biox announces changes to board

Dec 19 Biox Corp :

* Edwin Nordholm has resigned from its board of directors

* Biox announces changes to the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐