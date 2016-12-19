版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Pulse Seismic announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Dec 19 Pulse Seismic Inc :

* Pulse Seismic Inc announces renewal of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

