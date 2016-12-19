版本:
BRIEF-Cerus provides an update on the timeline for the Intercept Blood System for red blood cells in Europe

Dec 19 Cerus Corp

* Cerus - Target timing for CE Mark submission has been extended, and co's European red cell study in chronic anemia patients has completed enrollment

* Cerus provides an update on the timeline for the Intercept Blood System for Red Blood Cells in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

