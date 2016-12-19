版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Sphere 3D receives second unsolicited proposal

Dec 19 Sphere 3D Corp :

* Offer is a separate proposal from an earlier expression of interest submitted by a different third party

* Has received an unsolicited proposal for certain assets of company

* Sphere 3D receives second unsolicited proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

