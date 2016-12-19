版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Asian Mineral Resources, Kasbah mutually agrees to terminate scheme implementation agreement

Dec 19 Asian Mineral Resources Ltd :

* Asian Mineral Resources Ltd - company and Kasbah have mutually agreed to terminate scheme implementation agreement entered into in relation to scheme

* Company continues its exploration activities in Song Da rift zone in Vietnam

* Update on the proposed acquisition of Kasbah Resources by Asian Mineral Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐