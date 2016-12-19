版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:58 BJT

BRIEF-Growmax names Stephen Keith president of company

Dec 19 Growmax Resources Corp :

* Stephen Keith is appointed president of company effective January 9, 2017

* Growmax announces management appointments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐