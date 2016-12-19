版本:
BRIEF-AerCap names Peter Juhas chief financial officer

Dec 19 AerCap Holdings NV :

* AerCap Holdings NV says Peter Juhas will become its chief financial officer in 2017

* AerCap names Peter Juhas chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

