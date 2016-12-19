版本:
BRIEF-Critical Outcome Technologies Q2 loss per share C$0.01

Dec 19 Critical Outcome Technologies Inc :

* Critical Outcome Technologies reports second quarter financial and operating results for fiscal 2017

* Q2 loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

