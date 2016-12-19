版本:
BRIEF-Brixton Metals to acquire Gowganda mine from Tahoe Resources

Dec 19 Brixton Metals Corp

* Brixton Metals to acquire Gowganda mine from Tahoe Resources

* Brixton Metals Corp - Temex will retain a 3.0 percent net smelter returns royalty on Gowganda silver project

* Brixton Metals Corp - Agreement provides that Brixton will issue 1.5 million common shares to Temex for Gowganda silver project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

