BRIEF-Pacific Ridge announces temporary suspension of drilling at TL zinc project

Dec 19 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd

* Pacific Ridge announces the temporary suspension of drilling at the TL zinc project

* Due to severe winter weather conditions, it has suspended drilling at its TL zinc project

* Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd - Reports that due to severe winter weather conditions, it has suspended drilling at its TL zinc project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

