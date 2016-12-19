版本:
BRIEF-Lincoln Financial announces early tender results

Dec 19 Lincoln National Corp

* Lincoln Financial Group announces the early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities

* Increased tender cap for cash tender offer for 8.75 percent notes from $175 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

