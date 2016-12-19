版本:
BRIEF-Alset options Wisa Lake lithium project to Ardiden Ltd

Dec 19 Alset Energy Corp :

* Says Albert Wu appointed CFO

* Alset options Wisa Lake lithium project to Ardiden Limited and appoints new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

