BRIEF-Calamos founder John Calamos, CEO John Koudounis to acquire Calamos Asset Management

Dec 19 Calamos Asset Management Inc :

* Calamos Asset Management - has reached an agreement in principle to be acquired by an entity formed by Mr. John Calamos and Mr. John Koudounis

* Calamos Asset Management - board formed an independent special committee after Calamos and Koudounis expressed an interest in a possible transaction in Oct.

* Calamos Asset Management - special committee concluded unanimously that proposed transaction, would be fair and in best interests of co's shareholders

* Calamos Asset Management - acquirer to buy all outstanding shares of class a common stock of cam not owned by acquirer for $8.25 per share in cash

* Special committee has approved agreement in principle

* Firm founder John Calamos and CEO John Koudounis to acquire Calamos Asset Management Inc