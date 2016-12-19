BRIEF-Calamos founder John Calamos, CEO John Koudounis to acquire Calamos Asset Management

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Calamos Asset Management Inc :
* Calamos Asset Management - has reached an agreement in principle to be acquired by an entity formed by Mr. John Calamos and Mr. John Koudounis
* Calamos Asset Management - board formed an independent special committee after Calamos and Koudounis expressed an interest in a possible transaction in Oct.
* Calamos Asset Management - special committee concluded unanimously that proposed transaction, would be fair and in best interests of co's shareholders
* Calamos Asset Management - acquirer to buy all outstanding shares of class a common stock of cam not owned by acquirer for $8.25 per share in cash
* Special committee has approved agreement in principle
* Firm founder John Calamos and CEO John Koudounis to acquire Calamos Asset Management Inc
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.