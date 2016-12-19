版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Amedica announces positive scientific data, re-files FDA submission

Dec 19 Amedica Corp :

* Anticipate the preliminary findings will be confirmed with additional retrieval data in near future

* Amedica announces positive scientific data and re-files FDA submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

