BRIEF-Plug Power announces pricing of registered offerings of $30 mln of common stock, preferred stock, warrants

Dec 19 Plug Power Inc :

* Each share being sold together with 0.3 of a warrant, at a price of $1.25 per combination

* Plug Power Inc announces pricing of registered offerings of $30 million of common stock, preferred stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

