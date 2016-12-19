版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 23:03 BJT

BRIEF-LENSAR strategic restructure in partnership with PDL Biopharma, Inc.

Dec 19 LENSAR Inc

* LENSAR strategic restructure in partnership with PDL Biopharma, Inc.

* LENSAR, Inc. says announced filing of a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on December 19, 2016

* LENSAR Inc says expects chapter 11 case to conclude in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

