BRIEF-CL Energy Opportunity Fund acquires non-operating working interests in the DJ basin of Colorado

Dec 19 CL Energy Opportunity Fund

* Acquired assets with production of over 5,500 barrels per day include a mix of wellbore-only working interests and leasehold interest

* Acquires non-operating working interests in the DJ basin of colorado from Double Eagle Energy Rockies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

