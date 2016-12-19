版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Grey Group acquires Tank in Canada

Dec 19 Grey:

* Grey Group acquires Tank in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

