BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell American Railcar Leasing LLC

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Icahn Enterprises LP :
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to Sell American Railcar Leasing LLC
* Deal for an enterprise value of $2.778 billion (subject to certain adjustments)
* Icahn Enterprises - If conditions to options are satisfied, purchase price for about 4,800 additional railcars would be about $586 million at time of initial closing
* Entrance into definitive agreement to sell indirectly wholly-owned unit American Railcar Leasing to SMBC Rail Services
* Neither sale nor option are subject to any financing condition.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.