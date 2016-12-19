BRIEF-New Gold says Hannes Portmann named President of company

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 New Gold Inc :
* New Gold announces senior management changes
* Hannes Portmann has been named President of New Gold
* Raymond Threlkeld, currently a member of company's Board of Directors, will become Interim Chief Operating Officer
* Randall Oliphant will continue in role of Executive Chairman, Brian Penny will continue as Executive Vice President and CFO
* Atiyeh to continue to be responsible for operating mines, which remain on track to meet 2016 production guidance
* David Schummer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is leaving New Gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.