BRIEF-New Gold says Hannes Portmann named President of company

Dec 19 New Gold Inc :

* New Gold announces senior management changes

* Hannes Portmann has been named President of New Gold

* Raymond Threlkeld, currently a member of company's Board of Directors, will become Interim Chief Operating Officer

* Randall Oliphant will continue in role of Executive Chairman, Brian Penny will continue as Executive Vice President and CFO

* Atiyeh to continue to be responsible for operating mines, which remain on track to meet 2016 production guidance

* David Schummer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is leaving New Gold