版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 02:15 BJT

BRIEF-Harris & Harris Group announces payoff of outstanding credit facility from ORIX Corporate Capital

Dec 19 Harris And Harris Group Inc :

* Harris & Harris Group announces the payoff of its outstanding credit facility from ORIX Corporate Capital

* Balance sheet is now free of any debt obligations

* Funds used to pay off obligations were from an investment that was sold during Q4 generating a gain on invested capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐