BRIEF-Novo Nordisk receives FDA approval for Tresiba's use in children

Dec 19 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says received U.S. FDA approval of Tresiba (insulin degludec injection 100 u/ml, 200 u/ml) for use in children and adolescents with diabetes.

* Says Tresiba, first approved by the FDA in September 2015, is now indicated to improve glycaemic control in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes from the age of one through to adulthood.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)