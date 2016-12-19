版本:
BRIEF-Uniserve increases private placement to 35 mln units at $0.05 per unit

Dec 19 Uniserve Communications Corp

* Uniserve increases private placement to 35 million units at $0.05 per unit

* Uniserve Communications Corp - Increased private placement disclosed on October 13 from 15 million units to 35 million units

* Uniserve Communications Corp - Total proceeds of private placement are $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

