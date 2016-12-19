BRIEF-Repros requests meeting with FDA to discuss phase 3 requirements

Dec 19 Repros Therapeutics Inc :

* Repros requests meeting with fda to discuss phase 3 requirements for proellex in the treatment of endometriosis

* Repros Therapeutics Inc - company anticipates a meeting will be scheduled during first half of 2017.

* Repros requests meeting with FDA to discuss phase 3 requirements for proellex in the treatment of endometriosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: