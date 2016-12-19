版本:
BRIEF-Sucampo announces proposed convertible senior note offering

Dec 19 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc says intention to offer $225.0 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 in a private offering

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals-expects to use all of net proceeds of note offering to repay in full amounts due under sucampo's senior secured credit facility

* Sucampo announces proposed convertible senior note offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

