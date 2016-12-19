版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces $1.9 mln offering of common stock

Dec 19 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* Interpace Diagnostics Group - entered into securities purchase agreement with a institutional investor to purchase 2 million shares of common stock at $0.53 per share

* Interpace diagnostics announces $1.9 million registered direct offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

