版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Fortress announces agreement to acquire Unicredit NPL portfolio

Dec 19 Fortress Investment Group Llc

* Fortress Investment Group says agreement to acquire significant portion of eur17.7 billion portfolio of non-performing Italian loans from unicredit S.P.A.

* Fortress announces agreement to acquire Unicredit NPL portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐