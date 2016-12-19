版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Aurinia announces long-term manufacturing collaboration agreement with Lonza

Dec 19 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agreement also provides an option to have Lonza exclusively supply active pharmaceutical ingredient for up to 20 years

* Aurinia announces long-term manufacturing collaboration agreement with Lonza for clinical and commercial supply of Voclosporin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

