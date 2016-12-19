BRIEF-Neophotonics to sell transceiver business to Apat Optoelectronics

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Neophotonics Corp :
* Transaction is valued at approximately $26.4 million, inclusive of post-closing payments under a transition services agreement
* Sees Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08 to $0.00
* Neophotonics also announced an updated outlook for Q4 ending Dec. 31, 2016
* Neophotonics - assets to be sold include intellectual property, inventory and fixed assets for neophotonics' PON products including GPON and GEPON transceiver products
* Sees Q4'16 revenue $105 million to $109 million
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03 to $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $112.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Neophotonics announces definitive agreement to sell low speed transceiver business to Apat Optoelectronics
