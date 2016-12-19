BRIEF-Origo Acquisition and Aina Le'a agree to business combination

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Origo Acquisition Corp :
* Origo Acquisition - co will merge with and into Aina Le'a Merger Sub, Inc, a newly formed subsidiary of Aina Le'a
* Origo - each ordinary share of Origo to convert into common stock of Aina Le'a at conversion ratio of 0.6 shares of Aina Le'a for each earnings per share of origo
* Origo Acquisition Corp - management Of Aina Le'a is not expected to change in connection with business combination
* Origo Acquisition Corp - under deal agreement, equity holders and warrant holders of Origo will become equity holders and warrant holders of Aina Le'a
* Origo Acquisition Corp - Aina Le'a's board will be expanded to seven directors, and will include two directors from origo as independent directors
* Origo Acquisition Corporation and Aina Le'a Inc agree to business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.