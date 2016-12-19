版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-Techtarget announces new CFO

Dec 19 Techtarget Inc :

* Techtarget announces new Chief Financial Officer

* Appointment of daniel noreck as Chief Financial Officer and treasurer for company

* Techtarget announces new Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐