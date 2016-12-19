版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-James River Group Holdings names Sarah Doran CFO

Dec 19 James River Group Holdings Ltd :

* James River Group Holdings Ltd- Sarah will join company on January 16, 2017

* Says Sarah C. Doran appointed CFO

* James River Group Holdings Ltd announces appointment of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐