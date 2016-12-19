版本:
BRIEF-West Corp announces loan repricing, amendment to credit agreement

Dec 19 West Corp :

* West Corp says amendment reduces applicable interest rate of its term loan B-12 by 50 basis points and of its term loan B-14 by 25 basis points

* West Corp - amendment also reduces LIBOR floor on its term loan B-14 from 0.75% to zero.

* West Corporation announces loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

