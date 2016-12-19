版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Lincoln Financial Group announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers

Dec 19 Lincoln National Corp

* Pricing terms of previously announced cash tender offers for up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75 pct senior notes due 2019

* Pricing terms of previously announced cash tender offers of up to $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.15 pct senior notes due 2036

* Lincoln financial group announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

