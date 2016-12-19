BRIEF-Tidewater announces strategic core-area acquisition

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Deal for $30 million
* Through to Dec 19, co has spent approximately $40 million of $125 million 2016 and 2017 capital budget
* Through Dec 19, remaining capital funding requirement of about $85 million left for remainder of 2016 and 2017 existing projects
* Anticipates deal will generate annualized EBITDA of about $4.5 million including related operational synergies
* Entered into an agreement in which underwriters will purchase for sale 38.5 million shares at $1.56 per common share
* Announces strategic core-area acquisition, $60 million bought deal offering of common shares and confirms fourth quarter 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.