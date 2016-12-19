版本:
BRIEF-Willbros announces Canada awards of $87 mln

Dec 19 Willbros Group Inc

* Says its canada segment has been awarded two contracts with an estimated value of U.S. $87 million

* Across company, total backlog additions, net of adjustments, since September 30, 2016 now total $269 million

* Willbros announces Canada awards of U.S. $87 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

