BRIEF-Devon Energy announces pricing of tender offers

Dec 19 Devon Energy Corp -

* Has amended tender offers to increase aggregate maximum repurchase amount from $1 billion to approximately $1.1 billion

* Devon Energy announces pricing of tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

