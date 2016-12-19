版本:
BRIEF-Foundation Medicine receives FDA approval of Foundationfocus

Dec 19 Foundation Medicine Inc

* Foundation Medicine receives FDA approval of Foundationfocus CDXBRCA as a companion diagnostic for Rubraca(Rucaparib) for the treatment of women with ovarian cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

