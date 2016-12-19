版本:
BRIEF-Resolute Energy Corp announces public offering of common stock

Dec 19 Resolute Energy Corp -

* Says offering 3.80 million common shares

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay company's second lien secured term loan

* Also additional proceeds to be used to partially repay outstanding debt under company's revolving credit facility

* Resolute Energy Corporation announces public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

