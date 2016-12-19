BRIEF-Schnitzer Steel Industries sees q1 loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc :
* Schnitzer steel industries inc says expects to report a q1 adjusted loss per share from continuing operations in range of $0.03 - $0.06
* Says amr's expected q1 results include an estimated $2 million adverse impact from average inventory accounting
* Schnitzer steel industries inc - operating cash flow is expected to be positive in q1 and total debt was $188 million as of end of q1 of fiscal 2017
* Schnitzer steel industries - for q1 of fiscal 2017, auto and metals recycling (amr) is expected to generate operating income in range of $11 - $13 million
* Schnitzer steel -demand for recycled metals, which began strengthening toward end of oct, has continued improving into dec which will benefit shipments in q2
* Sees q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03 to $0.06 from continuing operations
* Sees q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03 to $0.06 from continuing operations

* Sees q1 loss per share $0.05 to $0.08 from continuing operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.