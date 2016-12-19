版本:
BRIEF-CCL Industries to acquire Innovia for $1.13 billion

Dec 19 Ccl Industries Inc -

* Transaction will be financed from existing capacity in our revolving credit facility and a new U.S. $ 450 million, two-year term loan

* For 2017, innovia is expected to generate net revenue of approximately $570 million and estimated ebitda of $155 million

* CCL Industries to acquire Innovia for $1.13 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

