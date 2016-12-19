版本:
BRIEF-Staples names Faisal Masud chief technology officer

Dec 19 Staples Inc -

* Faisal Masud has been named chief technology officer at Staples, a newly created role combining traditional roles of CIO and CDO

* Staples names Faisal Masud chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

