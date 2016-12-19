BRIEF-Conatus to receive $50 mln in liver drug deal with Novartis

Dec 19 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc says full funding in position for remaining development of Emricasan

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc- Conatus can borrow up to $15 million in form of convertible promissory notes under an investment agreement with Novartis

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Novartis will pay 50 pct of Conatus' Phase 2B Emricasan development costs after option exercise

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Novartis will assume full responsibility for Emricasan's Phase 3 development and all combination product development

* Conatus Announces exclusive worldwide option, collaboration and license agreement covering development and commercialization of emricasan

* Conatus pharmaceuticals inc says continuing initial focus on nash cirrhosis with parallel development in nash fibrosis

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - is eligible to receive $7 million following exercise of license option

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - "for conatus, near-term infusion of capital and phase 2B cost-sharing allows us to fund ongoing operations through 2019"

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc says planned phase 2B ENCORE-LF clinical trial with composite clinical endpoint, expected to begin in first half of 2017

* Press release - Conatus announces exclusive worldwide option, collaboration and license agreement covering development and commercialization of emricasan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: