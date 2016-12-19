版本:
BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals announces $9.8 mln private placement of units

Dec 19 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Has agreed to sell an aggregate of approximately 5.1 million units at a purchase price of $1.915 per unit

* Anticipates using net proceeds from transaction primarily to advance ophthalmology business

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals announces $9.8 million private placement of units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

