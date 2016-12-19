版本:
2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Eloro Resources announces $350,000 financing

Dec 19 Eloro Resources Ltd -

* Non-brokered private placement of up to 1 million units of eloro at a price of $0.35 per unit

* Eloro Resources announces $350,000 financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

